KRCS Funds Treatment Of Injured Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed two agreements with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to cover the costs of the of the Palestinians who were wounded in the by the Israeli forces on Gaza Strip.

The two documents were inked by KRCS Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas and PRCS President Dr. Younes Al-Khatib in Cairo on Sunday.

Speaking to KUNA following the signing ceremony, Al-Barjas said KRCS was keen on helping the Palestinian facilities to alleviate the suffering of the of the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation forces.

"Under today's deals, KRCS will contribute to the funding of the accommodation and the treatment of wounded Palestinians at Palestine hospital in Cairo and the rehabilitation of KRCS field hospital in Gaza," she said.

"Since the start of the war on Gaza, the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people have been keen on offering full support to our Palestinian brothers and providing medical supplies to the Palestinian health sector.

"The Kuwaiti government and non-government aid agencies spare no effort in providing relief supplies to the Palestinians to help them overcome the ongoing crisis," Al-Barjas added.

Later today, she paid an inspection tour of Palestine hospital - an affiliate of PRCS, and called on injured Palestinians on medication at various wards.

Built in 1976, the nine-story hospital has 85 beds, 12 ICUs, four surgery rooms and wards for various medical specializations. (end)

mjb







MENAFN29092024000071011013ID1108727309