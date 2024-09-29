Afghanistan-BD ODI Series In Nov

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Bangladesh will play a three match One-Day International (ODI) series in November, the Afghanistan Board (ACB) announced on Sunday.

The series would be hosted by Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ACB wrote on its page.

It said the first ODI would be played on November 6, with the second and third scheduled for November 9 and 11 in the UAE. The exact venue was yet to be finalised, ACB added.

These three ODIs, along with as many T20 and two Tests, were originally part of Afghanistan's future tour programme (FTP) and scheduled for July-August this year.

However, the series was postponed due to extreme heat in the UAE and India, where ACB usually hosts its home events.

Earlier in the month, the national squad won an ODI series against South Africa by 2-1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

