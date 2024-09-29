Egypt, Cambodia Discuss Strengthening Tourism, Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, met with UK Sarun, the Cambodian Ambassador in Cairo, at the ministry's headquarters. The meeting focused on enhancing tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries, with the participation of Khaled Tharwat, the Minister's Advisor for International Relations and General Supervisor of the International Relations and Agreements Department.





During the discussions, both officials reaffirmed the existing collaborative efforts and emphasized the importance of strengthening mechanisms for tourism and heritage exchange. They highlighted the need for mutual visits to explore the tourism potential of both nations and proposed meetings between officials and media representatives, particularly those specialized in tourism, along with tour operators.





The possibility of signing memorandums of understanding in the fields of tourism and antiquities was also explored, with the aim of fostering deeper ties between Egypt and Cambodia.

Ambassador UK Sarun expressed appreciation for the cooperative relations between the two countries, noting that Egypt was the first African nation to establish diplomatic ties with Cambodia. He also underscored the significance of Egypt as a tourist destination for Cambodian travellers, who show a keen interest in visiting and experiencing its diverse attractions.