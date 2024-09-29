stc launches “Back to School” campaign

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 28 September 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, launched its “Back to School” campaign in collaboration with our partners following the start of the academic school year. The initiative aims to promote health and well-being amongst students across several districts in Kuwait, witnessing the participation of partners such as the Kidia App, The 3 Beez, and Try Toot. stc launched the initiative as part of its extensive CSR framework under the education pillar, and its educational “upgrade” initiative.

As part of the campaign, stc and its partners distributed gifts and healthy snacks to students at various schools, including Salem Al-Husainan Boys School in the Assimah Educational District, Fahad Al-Salem Boys School in the Hawally Educational District. The purpose of this campaign was to encourage healthy eating habits and maintain stc’s ongoing commitment towards supporting the younger generation in all aspects of their lives.

In addition to school visits, stc also collaborated with Dr. Noor Al-Awadhi, Nutrition Specialist, who provided valuable insights and tips for proper diets and regimen that will allow students to maintain healthy lifestyle habits that are likely to positively impact their academic performance. Dr. Al-Awadhi’s insights and tips were featured on stc’s social media channels for all followers to benefit from. The Company and its partners also organized competitions on stc’s social media channels under the “Back to School” campaign, providing followers a chance to win one of the various gifts presented by the partners.

Commenting on the campaign, Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “Education comes as one of the primary pillars under our CSR program, and more importantly serves as an integral part of progressing our community and the future careers of the younger generation. As part of stc’s ongoing commitment to support the community, we are proud to have launched the “Back to School” campaign in collaboration with our partners to get students excited about the start the new academic year. By encouraging healthy habits and creating a positive environment for learning, we also aim to support the well-being and success of our future leaders.”

Aside from supporting students, stc extended a warm welcome to teachers as a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work in nurturing the next generation. The initiative aimed to recognize the important role of teachers in educating the younger generation, setting the trajectory for their future careers and accomplishments.

AlJasem added, “In line with our campaign, stc would like to extend a warm welcome to all students on the start of their academic year and wish them a year of success and prosperity. stc would also like to extend its appreciation to our partners for their collaborations and support throughout the campaign. Witnessing the excitement of the students throughout the activities under the campaign, I would like to thank our partners, Kidia App, The 3 Beez, and Try Toot, for their valuable participation and support in making this campaign a success. Looking forward, stc will continue to leverage its network and expertise to contribute its support to the education sector, especially under the educational “upgrade” initiative.”





MENAFN29092024006699014497ID1108727071