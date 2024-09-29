Samsung Electronics Wins 45 Awards Including 2 Golds at the International Design Excellence Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - The company received two Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze awards — with 40 Finalists — for innovative design solutions that elevate consumers' lifestyles and experiences



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced it has received recognition for its design excellence at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024. The accolades include two Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze awards, as well as 40 Finalists.



IDEA — one of the world’s most prestigious design awards programs — is held by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Founded in 1980, IDEA acknowledges achievements in industrial design. This year, IDEA has selected winners in 20 categories, including Home, Consumer Technology and Digital Interaction. Key criteria for evaluation also include Design Innovation, Benefit to User, Benefit to Society and more.



Samsung’s design reflects the company’s changing values and innovative technology. The company was recognized for its excellence in design centered on consumer lifestyles and experiences.



“These awards serve as an important validation of our relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of design while still ensuring our creations resonate with people,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “As we move forward, we’ll maintain a keen focus on developing innovative designs that both enrich the lives of our users and also stay true to each product’s essence.”



Samsung Earned Two Gold Awards for These Exciting Innovations:



- Galaxy AI UX introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially by enabling seamless communication anywhere, anytime. The features it brings can be conveniently used in daily life — with Interpreter defying language barriers, Live Translate automatically translating voice calls, Note Assist enabling users to create intelligent summaries of their notes, Browsing Assist allowing them to summarize and translate webpages and Chat Assist letting them text in the language in which they’re most comfortable.





- Advanced Design Concepts for Appliance Accessories -named as ‘Sustainable Design Identity for Home Appliances Accessories’ designated three colors for accessories — such as filters for vacuum cleaners and air purifiers — depending on their maintenance requirements and disposal methods. Through this design improvement, users can more easily recognize the needs of their accessories, especially if they have changed or been updated.



Samsung Earned a Silver Award for This Cutting-Edge Product:





- Galaxy Z Flip 5, a foldable smartphone that uses a new form factor and a larger cover display to maximize the user experience.



Samsung Earned Two Bronze Awards for These Harmonious Designs:





- The Galaxy Tab S9 Series blends the portability of a tablet with the powerful functionality of a laptop. Its versatile format and robust tools and apps make it a surprising productivity powerhouse throughout the day.





- AI Vision Inside recognizes up to 33 fresh food items as they enter and leave the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+ and then fills out the user's Food List.



From Product to UX Design, a Total of 45 Awards for TVs, Home Appliances and Smartphones



A wide range of Samsung designs were named Finalists, including:



- The Neo QLED 8K, a TV that provides an immersive experience with the infinity air design.

- The Music Frame, a customizable wireless speaker designed to seamlessly blend into its surroundings.

- The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, an all-in-one washer and dryer.

- The Easy Setting Box, which allows users to partition screens into multiple sections for enhanced multitasking and productivity. It also provides the functionality of both a PC and smart monitor using a single mouse, without a remote control.

- The Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition Package is a special collaboration with the Parisian Haute Couture house Maison Margiela, reflecting their unfinished style by utilizing a distinct stitching pattern in the center of the flap. The paper-based woven book cloth fabric covering the package’s exterior seamlessly blends the device with the haute couture aesthetic of Maison Margiela’s atelier.



MENAFN29092024002844009143ID1108727062