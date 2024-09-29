Abu Dhabi Makes Waves with the World’s Highest Skydive-to-Surf Jump

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 25 September 2024: Experience Abu Dhabi and Red Bull athlete Sebastian Álvarez have made surfing history with a world-first skydive-to-surf jump onto the highest man-made wave at Surf Abu Dhabi, breaking a global record and showcasing a unique new venue in the region.



Captured on film, the stunt features the Chilean extreme sports athlete Álvarez skydiving from a Bell 212 helicopter at 3,657 metres, strapped to a modified surfboard. The world-renowned BASE jumper sky surfed and swooped his board over Hudayriyat Island before pulling his chute to land on the 2.3m (7.5ft) wave at Surf Abu Dhabi, the world’s newest and largest wave facility.

“It’s incredibly special to perform this project here in Abu Dhabi. I consider this technology, the wave, as one of the most amazing things that humans have created,” said Sebastian Álvarez. “Achieving this today, it means the world to me. It has felt like entering into the unknown, doing something that nobody has ever attempted to do before. It really is a dream come true.”

With the launch of Surf Abu Dhabi, surfers and adventure seekers from around the world have a new reason to explore the UAE capital, where you can now catch waves year-round, regardless of the weather. This exciting venue offers a thrilling surfing experience, featuring the world’s longest ride, largest barrel, and highest man-made wave, catering to everyone—whether you're an experienced surfer or just looking to soak up the vibrant atmosphere. Alongside the surf action, you'll find a variety of restaurants, cafés, and a beach club, making it the perfect spot for relaxation and enjoyment.

As Abu Dhabi prepares to host the 2025 Championship Tour and the third stop of the 2024 World Surf League Longboard Tour, surf enthusiasts will have the chance to witness prestigious surfing events for the first time in the region. As top longboarders compete, fans can immerse themselves in the excitement of high-level competitive surfing. Dive into the action and make the most of your visit!







MENAFN29092024004696012122ID1108727047