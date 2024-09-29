North Korea warns of nuclear disaster from US support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The U.S. is taking a dangerous gamble by providing Ukraine with increasing amounts of weaponry while seemingly disregarding Russia’s warnings, which could lead to a “nuclear disaster,” claimed Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea’s leader.



During a state visit to North Korea in June, Russian President Vladimir and Kim Jong-un signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which includes a commitment by Moscow and Pyongyang to assist each other in the event of foreign aggression. Putin noted that “Russia does not rule out the development of military cooperation with the DPRK,” especially as Western nations supply advanced weapons to Ukraine.



In a press statement released on Sunday, Kim Yo-jong predicted that “additional U.S. military support for Ukraine will bring about a nuclear disaster to the world.” She criticized U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent decision to provide nearly USD8 billion in military aid to Kyiv as “foolish.”



According to the North Korean official, this latest development will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine and encourage “further adventurous military action” from Kyiv.



