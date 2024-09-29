Business forum enhancing trade ties between Iran, Oman to commence in mid-October

(MENAFN) A business forum focused on enhancing trade relations between Iran and Oman is set to take place in Muscat and Batinah North of Oman on October 15 and 16. This event, as announced by the deputy head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) for international affairs, Hesameddin Hallaj, aims to bring together traders and business representatives from both nations. The forum will facilitate discussions on strengthening bilateral economic ties, exploring new opportunities, and promoting the presence of Iranian companies in Oman.



Hallaj emphasized that one of the key objectives of the forum is to attract Omani investors to engage in Iranian projects. Additionally, the event will focus on establishing marketing agencies to help expand the market for Iranian products in Oman, as well as in broader regions like Africa and Saudi Arabia. The discussions will cover various sectors, reflecting the diverse interests of the participating businesses.



The TCCIMA has identified priority areas for Tehran Chamber members at the forum, including construction, oil and energy, medicine, food, health, and health tourism sectors. These industries are seen as crucial for fostering collaboration and maximizing the economic potential between Iran and Oman, which are looking to deepen their trade relations.



According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of non-oil trade between Iran and Oman reached approximately USD938.004 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 20 to August 21. The report highlighted that while the value of non-oil trade experienced a one percent decline year-on-year, the volume of trade surged by 37 percent, totaling 2.962 million tons. Notably, Oman has emerged as Iran's sixth-largest trade partner among its neighboring countries during this period, highlighting the significance of their economic relationship.

