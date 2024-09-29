Lebanon: 17 People Killed In Israeli Occupation Raid On Beqaa Region
9/29/2024 8:05:06 AM
BEIRUT, Sept 29 (KUNA) - At least 17 people were killed in an airstrike carried out by an Israeli Occupation army warplane on the town of Zboud in the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon, said the Lebanese National News Agency Sunday.
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors and bodies under the rubble of the targeted building, the agency added.
Since October, Lebanon has witnessed daily military confrontations between the "resistance" and the Israeli occupation forces, the intensity of which has been escalating until it reached its peak last Monday, when the occupation launched violent air raids on Lebanese regions, leaving hundreds dead and wounded and causing significant material damage. (end)
