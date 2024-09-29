Finland contemplates placing command center near Russian border

(MENAFN) Finland has announced the establishment of a new command base in Mikkeli, located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border. This development comes in the wake of Finland and Sweden's formal accession to NATO following the heightened tensions stemming from the Ukraine conflict in 2022.



Moscow has criticized the decision, arguing that Finland and Sweden have jeopardized their own security by joining what it views as a hostile alliance aligned with U.S. geopolitical interests. The Kremlin also contends that their new membership diminishes their credibility as neutral mediators in international conflicts.



The new facility, known as the Multi Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC), will operate under NATO’s Joint Force Command based in Norfolk, Virginia. Initially, the command will have a modest presence, consisting of just a few dozen personnel, as noted by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.



"NATO recognizes Finland’s expertise and trusts our ability to contribute to the defense of the northern region," Hakkanen remarked to the media. The creation of the MCLCC was approved during NATO's leaders' summit in July, with Finland committing approximately EUR8.5 million (USD9.5 million) in funding for 2024 to support the initiative.



General Janne Jaakkola, the commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, emphasized the strategic importance of placing the new NATO structure close to the Finnish Army's headquarters. He stated that this proximity would enhance cooperation between national forces and their allies, thereby creating significant synergy benefits in defense operations.



As NATO strengthens its presence in Northern Europe, the implications of these developments for regional security and Russia's response remain to be seen, potentially further escalating tensions in an already volatile landscape.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726856