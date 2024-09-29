Initial jobless claims in US stand at 218,000

(MENAFN) Initial jobless claims in the United States were recorded at 218,000 for the week that ends on September 21, which marks a decrease of 4,000 from the earlier week's modified number, based on Department statistics issued on Thursday.



The figure from the previous week was revised upward from 219,000 to 222,000, reflecting a correction in the reported data.



Moreover, the four-week moving average stood at 224,750, showing a decline of 3,500 from the earlier week's modified average.



In addition, for the week ending September 14, the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate remained steady at 1.2 percent, the same as the unrevised rate from the prior week.



Throughout the week ending September 14, the seasonally adjusted number of insured unemployed individuals reached 1.8 million. This number reflects a surge of 13,000 in comparison to the revised number from the previous week, indicating a slight rise in the number of people receiving unemployment benefits.

