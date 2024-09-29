Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle Oath Ceremony LIVE Update: Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi, Senthil Others To Take Oath

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tamil Nadu Sports and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was on Sunday elevated as the deputy CM with additional responsibility, as part of a cabinet reshuffle. V Senthil Balaji also returned to the council of ministers, just two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.

Udhayanidhi has been promoted amid growing calls within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, particularly with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections. The 46-year-old has been considered a potential future Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of his father and late grandfather and former CM M. Karunanidhi.

3.42: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed V Senthilbalaji, as minister of Tamil Nadu

3.39 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed R Rajendran, as minister of Tamil Nadu

3.36 PM:“I will have to be more responsible," Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi

3.34 PM: "Udhayanidhi is the hope of DMK," says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

3.31 PM: V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar are other ministers to take oath with Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister designates V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar.