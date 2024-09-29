Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle Oath Ceremony LIVE Update: Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi, Senthil Others To Take Oath
Date
9/29/2024 6:19:22 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was on Sunday elevated as the deputy CM with additional responsibility, as part of a cabinet reshuffle. V Senthil Balaji also returned to the council of ministers, just two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.
Udhayanidhi has been promoted amid growing calls within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, particularly with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections. The 46-year-old has been considered a potential future Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of his father and late grandfather and former CM M. Karunanidhi.
3.42: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed V Senthilbalaji, as minister of Tamil Nadu
3.39 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed R Rajendran, as minister of Tamil Nadu
3.36 PM:“I will have to be more responsible," Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi
“I will have to be more responsible. I am happy,” says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin.
3.34 PM: "Udhayanidhi is the hope of DMK," says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.
“Udhayanidhi Stalin will do his duty for the betterment of our Tamil Nadu. He is the hope of DMK. On behalf of VCK, I extend my support to him,” says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.
3.31 PM: V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar are other ministers to take oath with Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin 3.24 PM: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister designates V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar.
MENAFN29092024007365015876ID1108726724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.