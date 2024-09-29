Xi Encourages Industrial Workers To Contribute To Full Revitalization Of Northeast China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently sent a reply letter to representatives of industrial workers from China First Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (CFHI), expressing warm encouragement and earnest expectations for them.

Xi said he visited CFHI twice and was deeply impressed by the persistent pursuit of technological innovation and product quality by the workers there.

In recent years, CFHI workers have focused on tackling core technological challenges in major equipment manufacturing and made many new breakthroughs, demonstrating patriotism and creativity of Chinese industrial workers in the new era.

Xi stressed that manufacturing is the foundation of a country and the basis of a strong nation, expressing his hope that on the new journey in the new era, the workers will adhere to the original aspiration of serving the country with skills, promote the spirit of model workers, the value of work and the spirit of workmanship, diligently hone skills, improve competence, and continue to contribute wisdom and strength to building a country that is strong in manufacturing and to promoting the full revitalization of northeast China.

Centrally administered enterprises should boost reform and innovation, enhance their core functions and competitiveness, and strive to become stronger, better and bigger.

They should contribute more to the endeavor to build a great country and realize national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

CFHI is a leading equipment manufacturer headquartered in the city of Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has inspected CFHI's manufacturing bases twice and made instructions on its reform and innovation as well as operation and management.

Representatives of the company's industrial workers awarded the title of role model wrote a letter to Xi recently, highlighting their efforts to strengthen technological research and development following Xi's instructions, and expressing their determination to contribute to the full revitalization of northeast China and the cause of building China into a great country.