Two Enemy Kalibr Cruise Missile Carriers Remain On Combat Duty In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian warships carrying missiles remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on September 29, published on , Ukrinform reports.

"There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, carrying up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post said.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there is currently one enemy warship in the Mediterranean Sea, carrying up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.