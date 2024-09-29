Two Enemy Kalibr Cruise Missile Carriers Remain On Combat Duty In Black Sea
Date
9/29/2024 1:06:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian warships carrying cruise missiles remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian Navy said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on September 29, published on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, carrying up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post said.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there is currently one enemy warship in the Mediterranean Sea, carrying up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.
MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108726265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.