Trump raises alarm of ‘big threat’ on his life from Iran

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has raised alarms regarding alleged "big threats" to his life from Iran, a claim he made following a meeting with representatives from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). During a post on his Truth Social platform and in remarks at a rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina, Trump emphasized the seriousness of these threats, which his campaign asserts are tied to efforts by Iran to destabilize the United States.



While the ODNI has not disclosed specifics about the meeting, the Trump campaign characterized the discussion as focusing on "real and specific threats" from Iran, suggesting a potential assassination plot aimed at creating chaos. Trump stated, "Big threats on my life by Iran," highlighting his belief that the situation poses significant risks.



He further indicated that the U.S. military is closely monitoring the situation, claiming, "Moves were already made by Iran that did not work out, but they will try again." In an assertion of heightened security, Trump noted, "I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before," underscoring his concerns about personal safety. He warned that any attack on a former president would be a "death wish for the attacker."



During his rally, Trump reiterated his stance on how he would handle threats from Iran if he were still in office. He proposed a hardline approach, stating, "If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case, Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens." He criticized current leadership, asserting that the absence of strong responses contributes to ongoing threats.



As Trump continues to campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, these comments reflect the intertwining of personal security concerns with broader national security issues, particularly regarding Iran’s influence and actions.

