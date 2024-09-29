'Fate Of Region Will Be Shaped By Resistance': Sayyed Khamenei

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- In his first reaction Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali said“the Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong of Hezbollah in Lebanon”.

In a statement on Saturday he said resistance forces are the ones to decide the fate of the region despite the criminal Israeli massacres.

“The killing of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed to everyone the ferocity of the Zionist rabid dog, and proved the short-sightedness and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime,” he said.

“Now they are trying the same foolish policy in Lebanon. The Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong construction of Hezbollah in Lebanon. All the resistance forces of the region are with Hezbollah and support it,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the fate of the region will be decided by the resistance forces, with Hezbollah at the head of them.

Ayatollah Sistani Calls Nasrallah 'Unparalleled Leader'

Iraq's top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani has condoled the martyrdom of Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and said that martyr Nasrallah was a unique and unparalleled leader.

The office of Grand Ayatollah published a statement on Saturday regarding the terrorist act of the criminal Zionist regime in the martyring of

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

With great sorrow,“We were informed of the martyrdom of Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a number of combatants of the Resistance Movement in Lebanon and dozens of the innocent citizens in the disastrous crime of the Zionist enemy army in the suburbs of Beirut.”

Ayatollah Sistani considered Martyr Nasrallah as a role-model for leadership in recent decades and emphasized that he played a prominent role in the victory over the Zionist occupiers.

Also, he [Martyr Nasrallah] threw his weight behind Iraqis for liberation of their country from ISIS terrorist groups, Ayatollah Sistani said, adding that martyr Nasrallah played a leading role in helping the oppressed people of Palestine.

In this statement, Ayatollah Sistani expressed his condolences to the people of Lebanon and other oppressed nations over this great calamity and great loss, and prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forbearance to the noble nation of Lebanon and his family for this irreparable loss.

HAMAS Condoles Palestinians

Palestinian group Hamas said in a statement it mourned the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah but added that his death would only strengthen the militant group's resistance.

Hamas expressed its condolences to the Palestinians, the Arab and Islamic Ummah, and the“free people of the world on the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a group of his brotherly commanders”.

“Crimes and assassination by the occupation will only increase the determination and the insistence of the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon to go forward with all their might, bravery and pride on the footsteps of the martyrs ...,” Hamas said in a statement.