LEUCHTTURM1917 Partners With Emerging Artist Chloe Chen Launches Limited Edition Notebook Mirror Wonderland Explore Within And Beyond

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 28 September 2024 - LEUCHTTURM1917, an international premium notebook brand from Germany, has recently announced Chloe Chen (Yanran Chen) as the brand ambassador for the Chinese market. They are launching a limited edition notebook titled 'Mirror Wonderland Explore Within and Beyond' This product embodies LEUCHTTURM1917's commitment to high quality and exquisite craftsmanship, incorporating the unique creative style and profound reflections from Chen's artwork 'Imagine.' The notebook captures the delicate sound of paper and pen friction, the emotional resonance from deep within dreams, and the fleeting sparks of inspiration, filling the pages with fantastical colors and artistic ambiance. This bridges reality with imagination and the past with the future.







LEUCHTTURM1917 is known for upholding German precision and maintaining a century of tradition with outstanding quality and unique design. Every detail, from material selection to production, is meticulously chosen and strictly controlled to ensure that each product meets the highest quality standards. Their notebooks, made from high-quality paper, offer a smooth writing experience without ink bleed, and have gained global popularity among users. Chloe Chen, a rising artist/illustrator of Generation Z, is influenced by Japanese-style manga and French experimental films. She does not confine herself to a single style, gradually forming her unique voice and gaining recognition in the art world.

The new limited edition notebook features Chen's artwork 'Imagine' on the cover in a matching color scheme. The artwork depicts a girl in a school uniform with a curious expression, exploring a mysterious world within a mirror. The vibrant imagination transforms into lively imagery. The artwork's brushwork has a rich saturation reminiscent of American comics, while its deeper meanings clearly draw from Lacan's mirror theory, exploring the existential dilemmas of human consciousness. The cover utilizes special materials and processing techniques, making the patterns more vivid and three-dimensional, with a tactile feel that is both delicate and comfortable.

Wayne, the head of LEUCHTTURM1917 in China, stated, 'As a leader in the industry, we are dedicated to integrating exceptional quality with unique design in every product. Our previous collaborations with various brands and artists have consistently received market acclaim. Chloe Chen, an emerging Chinese artist, has garnered widespread attention among global fans for her unique artistic language and profound thought process, standing out among young artists. This aligns perfectly with LEUCHTTURM1917's pursuit of innovation that combines pragmatism with artistic taste. We hope this collaboration will allow Chinese consumers to see the imagination and unique personality of young artists.'

Chloe Chen expressed, 'LEUCHTTURM1917 notebooks are my closest companions. They bring me comfort and a sense of ease while I create. These surreal thoughts are born from the friction of pen on paper. Whether it's the emotions stirred by dreams or fleeting inspiration, I'm accustomed to capturing and sharing my stories with the world.' She encourages everyone to explore and express themselves, saying, 'Think with the hand.'

This limited edition notebook will soon be available on various platforms, inviting users and enthusiasts to embark on a journey of inner exploration.

About Chloe Chen

Born in Beijing, China in 2005, her work stems from an inward self-examination and a proactive response to the complex external world. As an emerging artist, Chloe's works have been exhibited in numerous domestic and international exhibitions, gaining widespread attention and acclaim. She has held solo exhibitions at the SOMSOC GALLERY in Harajuku, Tokyo, and at the Daikanyama Tsutaya Bookstore in Tokyo. She has also been invited to important art events such as ComplexCon Hong Kong 2024, the Budapest Art Fair 2023, the Art Xiamen International Expo 2023, and ART021 Shanghai 2023. Additionally, her works have been collected by prominent figures, including Hungarian violinist Roby Lakatos.

Hashtag: #LEUCHTTURM1917

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LEUCHTTURM1917

The LEUCHTTURM Group originated in Hamburg in 1917 and has a century-long history. LEUCHTTURM1917, the high-end writing brand under the group, is regarded as one of the best notebooks in the world. Its outstanding 'inkproof' patented quality, sleek appearance, and customized color designs reflect the unique craftsmanship of German products and the elegance of European design, making it beloved by journal enthusiasts, fashion bloggers, designers, and business elites. Its high-end customization services also cover international luxury goods, high-end consumer products, finance, and new energy automotive brands.

LEUCHTTURM1917