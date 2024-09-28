Erdogan: Turkiye Leading Direct Investment Hub

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country has become a leading destination for international direct investments.

Delivering a speech during the 10th Meeting of the Advisory Council at the presidential palace office, Erdogan said Turkiye would offer a new economic package.

He stressed his resolve of making the Turkish Century also a century of investment, which includes programs and goals of the Republic of Turkiye in its second century.

He said his country posted an average annual growth of 4.5 percent over past the 21 years, moving to the 11th center in terms of Purchasing power.

Turkiye's exports rose to USD 256 billion, and it witnesses a decline in deficit and a rise in foreign reserves, he affirmed.

He noted that inflation has become under control, referring to the success of the applied economic program.

International investors' contribution to raising the private sector's recruitment went up to 8.8 percent, he elaborated. (end)

