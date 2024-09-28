India Targets 35 GW Of Solar And Wind Power By 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 28 (KNN) This development aligns with India's ambitious target to connect 35 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind to its national grid by March 2025. The country's broader objective is to increase its non-fossil power capacity to an impressive 500 GW.

According to the tender advertisement published in the Times of India, SJVN is seeking power from projects connected to the inter-state transmission system, which facilitates electricity distribution across state boundaries nationwide.

Recent data reveals that India has made substantial progress in expanding its renewable energy infrastructure. In the first five months of the current fiscal year (April to August), the country added 10 GW of renewable capacity, bringing its total to approximately 153 GW.

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has indicated that a surge in battery-linked storage projects is anticipated.

This focus on storage technology is crucial for addressing the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources and ensuring a stable power supply.

This tender represents a critical step in India's ongoing efforts to transition towards cleaner energy sources and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

