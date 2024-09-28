Swachh Bharat Mission: How Toilet Construction Improved Lives Of Villagers In Karnataka's Tumkur

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched 10 years ago in 2014 during the first tenure of Prime Narendra Modi-led government, is bringing a sea-change in the lives of people, and also contributing significantly to their good health.

Karnataka's Tumkur district is one such example where locals and villagers have witnessed a considerable uptick in their index. The residents here are witnessing first-hand, the profound benefits of improved sanitation.

The Maidaal Gram Panchayat area of Tumkur district has earned the distinction of 100 per cent of households covered under the SBM.

The region has been declared open-defecation free and villagers here are benefitting from the initiative. Earlier, they were prone to infectious diseases due to open defecation, but today, the health parameters of all villagers have improved, for the better.

A few villagers spoke to IANS about this paradigm change in their lives and shared how this has impacted them.

B.G. Umesh, Gram Panchayat President said that toilets have been constructed in every household and government school, leading to a remarkable shift in community health and hygiene standards.

"With 100 per cent of households now equipped with proper sanitation facilities, the reliance on open defecation has been eliminated. This change has been pivotal in reducing the occurrence of infectious diseases that previously plagued the villagers," he added.

The Gram Panchayat President also said that the newly constructed toilets in government primary schools have led to notable improvement in students' health and attendance.

"Earlier, frequent illnesses led to high absenteeism but now the student attendance remains high because of better hygiene and sanitation," he asserted.

Latha, a teacher at government-run primary school in Karikalpaya village, also praised the SBM for its transformative impact on student hygiene and safety.

She told IANS: "Previously, children had to go to open fields to attend to their toilets, which posed significant risks, including encounters with snakes. This was a major concern for both students and parents."

"But, thanks to the SBM and NREGA schemes, modern toilets have been constructed at the school. This facility has significantly improved the school environment, leading to increased student attendance and participation," she added.

Latha said that the villagers are grateful to PM Modi-led government for implementing the SBM, as it has greatly enhanced their daily lives.

"All students are now using the toilets and maintaining hygiene. The development at our school is remarkable," Latha stated.

Monisha, a student at the school also reflected on the changes.

"Earlier, we had to go behind a tree, which was frightening due to snakes and insects. Now that we have proper bathrooms, we feel safe using them and my friends are also utilising this facility," she said.

In 2018, a Unicef report said that the economic benefits of eliminating open defecation have saved the Indian economy, approximately 5.2 per cent of its GDP annually.

Notably, the SBM, which is nearing the ten-year milestone next month, has provided access to safe sanitation for over 120 million families across India.