(MENAFN) On the second anniversary of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service has made a bold assertion, claiming that the United States and the United Kingdom were behind the 2022 attack. According to the SVR, this act is characterized as a form of economic warfare aimed at undermining their European Union allies, particularly Germany.



In a statement released on Thursday, the SVR detailed an alleged scheme by Washington and London to manipulate the investigation, redirecting blame to other parties. The intelligence report describes the sabotage as an act of international terrorism, specifically attributing it to the U.S. and United Kingdom in their efforts to wage economic warfare against European nations.



Furthermore, the SVR accused the two nations of launching a sustained campaign to remove the Nord Stream sabotage from the international spotlight. This campaign reportedly intensified in August, with media outlets aligned with U.S. and United Kingdom interests promoting the narrative that the attack was solely the work of Ukrainian extremists acting independently. The SVR dismissed this explanation as implausible and claimed that German investigators are being pressured to endorse this narrative and conclude their investigation by the end of the year.



The Russian intelligence service also stated that Berlin has received an ultimatum to identify “Russia-hating Ukrainian desperados” as the perpetrators, suggesting this would serve to deflect attention away from transatlantic cooperation. This assertion adds another layer to the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding the Nord Stream incident, highlighting the ongoing struggle for narrative control in the wake of significant economic and political ramifications for Europe.

MENAFN28092024000045015687ID1108725293