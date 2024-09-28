Lata Mangeshkar: Hindi Films' Enduring Female Voice From Madhubala To Madhuri - And More

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Entering the sparkling galaxy of Hindi with the haunting "Aayega Aanewala" ("Mahal", 1949) for ethereal Madhubala, Lata Mangeshkar became the definitive voice of several generations of legendary Indian film heroines, from Meena Kumari to Madhuri Dixit, Nargis to Neetu Singh, Padmini to Parveen Babi, and Sharmila Tagore to Sridevi.

As the voices of singing superstars such as Noor Jahan and Suraiyya were stilled due to emigration or premature retirement and changing tastes made the likes of Shamshad Begum obsolete, Lata Mangeshkar, who was born on this day (September 28) in what was then the princely state of Indore in 1929 in a family that made its mark in music, ably filled the gap with other superlative talent.

To this end, she gamely surmounted what Dilip Kumar once gently mocked as the "dal-chawal" flavour of her Urdu, to achieve perfect diction in that expressive language to fashion magic in thousands of songs she rendered for a gamut of talented music composers and lyricists.

Let us revisit this superlative voice of Lata Mangeshkar through the immortal songs that she sang for divas of the silver screen down the ages, though this effort can be highly subjective.

Do we choose the pensive "Zindagi Bhar Nahi Bhoolegi Woh Barsaat ki Raat" or the daring "Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya" for Madhubala, the soothing "Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi", or the carefree "Panchi Banu Mast Phiru Mast Gagan Mein" for Nargis, the effervescent "Mere Naseeb Mein Tu Hai Ki Nahi" or "Ae Dil-e-Nadaan' for Hema Malini?

Let's try for a dozen other sparkling stars.

Meena Kumari: From "Mohe Bhool Gaye Sawariya" to "Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh", the combination of Meena Kumari and Lata has given several unforgettable melodies and "Pakeezah" their defining contribution. While "Inhi Logon Ne" to "Chalte Chalte" can be contenders, it is the challenging "Thare Rahiyo" that showcases both at their best.

Vyjanthimala: The success of Bimal Roy's supernatural "Madhumati" owes a lot to its music - be it the duet "Dil Tadap Tadap Ke" or the folkloric "Chad Gaya Paapi Bichua", but it is the soothing yet haunting "Aaja Re Pardesi" that stands out for this dazzling danseuse.

Sadhana: The heroine who popularised a new hairstyle had Lata Mangeshkar to thank for the songs that showcased her cinematic prowess, from the classical "O Sajna Barkha Bahar Aayi" to the haunting "Mera Saaya Saath Hoga", but it is a toss-up between the wistful "Lag Ja Gale" and haunting "Naine barse rimjhim rimjhim".

Suchitra Sen: The doe-eyed Bengali actress did just a few Hindi films but their songs stand out - choose between "Rahen Na Rahen Hum" from "Mamta" or "Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Nahi" from "Aandhi".

Nanda: The graceful actress with her endearing eyes and expression also owes Lata Mangeshkar for the melodies that define her on the silver screen, from "Kis Liye Maine Pyaar Kiya" to "Allah, Ishwar Tero Naam", but it is the sensuous "Yeh Samaa Yeh Samaa Hai Pyar Ka" that takes the prize.

Waheeda Rehman: The elegant Waheeda Rehman owes a lot to Lata's superlative voice from "Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil" to "Rangeela Re", but it is the exuberant and carefree "Aaj Phir Zeene ki Tamanna Hai", with that high-powered "Kaaton se kheench ke yeh aanchal" at the start, that is the cornerstone.

Rekha: While younger sis Asha Bhosle performed the best for Rekha in "Umrao Jaan", Lata Mangeshkar was not behind for the diva - take your pick from "O Pardesiya" to "Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Ham" to "Aaj Kal Paaon Zameen Par".

Zeenat Aman: The vivacious, Westernised Zeenat was also well served by Asha Bhosle ("Dum Maaro Dam"), but Lata Mangeshkar wove magic for the actress in a rare deglamourised appearance in the eponymous title song of "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

Dimple Kapadia: As this gifted actress ventured into some rather off-beat movies after her comeback, take your pick between "Yaara Seeli Sili" from "Lekin" to "Dil Hoom Hoom Kare" from "Rudaali".

Madhuri Dixit: Almost four decades younger, Madhuri Dixit still found Lata Mangeshkar to be her perfect voice as "Didi Tera Devar Deewana" shows. But it is that exuberant "Dil to Paagal Hai" that shows Lata, nearly a septuagenarian then, still had an evergreen voice -- as besides Madhuri, she sang for the even younger Karisma Kapoor too.

Kajol: "Yeh Dil Tum Bin Nahi Lagta" had Lata singing for Tanuja in 1968, and over a quarter century later, she was as fresh as she sang "Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye" for Tanuja's daughter Kajol in the landmark "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge".

Preity Zinta: When you mix legends like A.R. Rehman and Lata, it can only result in sheer enchantment and Preity Zinta proved it beyond doubt with "Jiya Jale" from "Dil Se".

