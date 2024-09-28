'Bharosa Dil Se, BJP Fir Se', PM Modi Says At Election Rally In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hisar (Haryana), Sep 28 (IANS) Giving a slogan "Bharosa dil se BJP fir se", Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the development of Haryana should go on non-stop and that is why the people of the state have decided to give a chance to BJP for the third time.

"As the polling date is coming closer, leaders are saying that the Congress will face the same fate as it did in Madhya Pradesh," PM Modi said in a half an hour speech at the Jan Ashirwad rally in Hisar city to seek votes for the party's 23 candidates from six districts.

This was PM Modi's third rally in Haryana, which will go to polls on October 5. Earlier, PM Modi held rallies in Kurukshetra and Gohana towns.

Saying "the Congress is hijacked by urban Naxal sympathisers", the Prime Minister said it "is the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country".

"You can see the condition of Himachal Pradesh in the neighbourhood. They lied to the people of Himachal Pradesh during the elections and now, after forming the government, people are asking the Congress what happened to your promises and the Congress is asking the people who are you?

"There can never be stability where the Congress is. How can a party that cannot bring unity among its leaders bring stability to the state?" PM Modi questioned.

Saluting all those who have contributed to the development of Haryana, PM Modi said: "Today, on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, I would like to salute him as well."

Promising that commercial flights would start operations from the Hisar airport soon, PM Modi, who landed at the local airport, said under the Congress leadership, Dalits faced suppression, women were victimised, and the party remained silent.

"This demonstrates Congress' disregard for Dalits. The Congress is selfish, focused solely on gaining votes, and has neglected the needs and aspirations of farmers," the Prime Minister said.

Questioning how the Congress will bring stability to Haryana when it cannot bring unity among its leaders, PM Modi said: "The people are seeing how there is infighting in Congress to become the Chief Minister. Bapu (father) is also a contender and so is his son. And both of them are engaged together in eliminating others. And seeing all this, the aware citizens of Haryana have started eliminating the Congress."

Slamming Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he said: "Today, the elite family of the Congress when they visited America claimed that they would end reservations for Dalits and backward communities."

Hisar falls in the Bagri belt adjoining the Rajasthan border.

The BJP said the rally has a lot of significance as 23 candidates from six districts shared the stage with the Prime Minister.

Hisar district has gained prominence with India's richest woman Savitri Jindal in the fray, from the Assembly seat as an Independent candidate.

Besides Hisar, candidates from Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri districts and Jind's Narwana and Uchana seats will attend the Prime Minister's rally. From this segment, the BJP is facing a challenge as many rebel leaders are contesting as Independents.

These seats fall in the Bagri belt --politically influential for a long time as several leaders from this region, including Bhajan Lal, Bansi Lal, Devi Lal and Om Parkash Chautala, became Chief Ministers.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The ballots will be counted on October 8.