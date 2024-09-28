Rova Unify Delivers Cutting-Edge Video Conferencing Solution With Poly Studio G62

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) For more information about the Poly Studio G62 or to schedule a demo, please visit or contact our sales team at ....

BRAMPTON, ON, CANADA, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rova Unify , a leading provider of business communication solutions, is excited to announce the availability of the Poly Studio G62, the latest in conferencing designed to revolutionize large room setups. As organizations increasingly rely on remote collaboration, the Poly Studio G62 offers a robust, customizable solution to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.The Poly Studio G62 is the ultimate video conferencing system, featuring seamless integration, flexible setup options, and advanced collaboration tools. With easy installation and powerful audiovisual capabilities, this system empowers teams to communicate effortlessly anywhere and anytime.Key Features of the Poly Studio G62:- Modular Design for Versatility: Tailor every large conference room with the flexibility to add multiple cameras, microphones, and controllers. Customize your setup to meet the specific needs of your team without compromising on processing power.- Effortless Installation: With magnetic mounts and PoE+ powered setup, the Poly Studio G62 ensures a simple installation process, saving valuable time and resources. It also integrates smoothly with third-party control systems and the Poly TC10 touch controller for ease of use.- Superior Audio and Video Capabilities: Equipped with Poly DirectorAI for automatic camera framing and NoiseBlockAI technology, the system minimizes distractions and provides crystal-clear audio and video, ensuring an immersive collaboration experience.- Remote Management with Poly Lens: Maintain control over your video conferencing system remotely using the Poly Lens software, reducing the time and effort needed for device management and maintenance.- Sustainability Focused: The Poly Studio G62 is designed with sustainability in mind, using up to 80% post-consumer recycled plastic and recyclable packaging, aligning with Rova Unified's commitment to eco-friendly solutions.Whether it's a small team meeting or a large-scale conference, the Poly Studio G62 is designed to deliver an unparalleled video conferencing experience. The system is compatible with major platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, ensuring a seamless connection across different virtual meeting spaces.About Rova Unify:Rova Unify is dedicated to providing top-tier communication solutions that drive productivity and innovation. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric service, Rova Unify partners with businesses to deliver customized solutions that fit their unique needs.For more information about the Poly Studio G62 or to schedule a demo, please visit or contact our sales team at ...Media Contact:Maurice BenatarMarketingRova UnifyRova UnifyEmail: ...

