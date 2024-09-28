Miss Priya Duggal won the title of Miss Bharat Haryana -2024

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Miss Priya Duggal of Haryana won the title of Miss Bharat Haryana -2024 and State Winner in the Miss Bharat 2024, competition organized by Aman Gandhi Film Production in Delhi. Shayna Thakur of Kullu has been titled as Miss Bharat 2024 National Winner



Priya Duggal is from Bhadtana village, Jind district Haryana and she is studying in the final year of M.A. in Political Science and is also preparing for competitive exams.



Miss Priya Duggal's hobbies are drawing, teaching, singing, learning about spiritual things etc.



Priya is teaching the children of the village so that the future of the children of the village becomes better!



Priya is very happy to win the title of State Winner of Miss Bharat Haryana and she thanks Aman Gandhi Sir and his entire team and gives the credit of her success to her friends who encouraged and supported her to participate in the competition!



