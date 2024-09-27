Fairmont Jaipur Hosted India's Iconic Fashion Connect Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2024 – Fairmont Jaipur, the crown jewel of the pink city nestled amidst the Aravalli hills, hosted India's most prestigious one-day event, The Fashion Connect. This grand event presented by First India, offered an unforgettable evening of style and sophistication.



This year, celebrated designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna took center stage, showcasing their highly anticipated couture collection, NOCTURNUM. Known for their mastery of modern glamour and timeless elegance, the designer duo's creations captivated audiences as they unveiled this stunning new line in an immersive fashion experience. The event was graced by the presence of prominent personalities, including actors like Rishabh Sawhney, Amyra Dastur, and Elnaaz Norouzi, adding to the evening's glamour and allure.



Mr. Rajat Sethi, General Manager of Fairmont Jaipur, shared his thoughts on hosting this prestigious event saying "The Fashion Connect has established itself as India's premier fashion event, and we are honoured to host it once again at Fairmont Jaipur. With the brilliant Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcasing their NOCTURNUM collection, this year's event was truly extraordinary. Fairmont Jaipur is dedicated to offering world-class hospitality and a grand stage for this celebration of design excellence and luxury."



As the host of India's most sought-after fashion event, Fairmont Jaipur continues to be a beacon of luxury, elegance, and cultural heritage.



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities.



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.



