TK Credit Recovery Announces Promotion Of Kristi Zagorsky To Director Of Human Resources

Kristi Zagorsky

- Eric KaasaYOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TK Credit Recovery is proud to announce the of Kristi Zagorsky to the position of Director of Human Resources. This significant advancement recognizes Kristi's exceptional contributions and dedication to the company over the past 17 years.Growing up in Youngstown, Kristi has deep roots in the community. She joined TK Credit Recovery as a clerk and has diligently worked her way up through various roles, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to both the company and its employees. Her extensive experience and understanding of the organization make her the ideal candidate to lead the Human Resources department.“Kristi's hard work and passion for our mission have been integral to our success,” said Eric Kaasa, President of TK Credit Recovery.“Her local perspective and dedication to fostering a supportive work environment will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our clients. However, her greatest asset is that she is a truly good person. Everyone who comes into contact with her is inspired to be better."In her new role, Kristi will oversee all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, employee development, and organizational culture. She is committed to creating an inclusive workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered.“I am thrilled to take on this new role and to continue supporting our incredible team at TK Credit Recovery,” Kristi stated.“I look forward to enhancing our HR initiatives and ensuring that we maintain a positive and productive environment for all our employees.”For more information about TK Credit Recovery and its commitment to employee growth and development, please visit .

