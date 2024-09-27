The Queen Sent Advisors To Report On Latest Crop Circles And Was Fascinated By The British Roswell!

A documentary about the Royal Family and their secret passion for UFOs and the paranormal is out now on Prime - free to watch for Prime members.

The is called The King Of UFOs and it explores the Royal family's interest in UFOs and the paranormal.

Writer and director Mark Christopher Lee recounts a story that in the late 1980's the late Queen would dispatch here own scientific advisors in the middle of the night to investigate the latest crop circle formation. At one such occurrence the crop circle researcher Colin Andrews was with a Japanese film crew in Wiltshire and got word that the Queen was interested in what was happening. A couple of hours later he saw a Rolls Royce turn up and half expected her majesty to get out of the car, only to find out it was her chief scientific advisor!

Also in the film retired CID detective John Hanson recounts how the Queen and Prince Philip both had a passionate interest in the Rendelsham Ufo case from 1980 - which has been dubbed the British Roswell . Allegedly a UFO landed in the forest at Rendelsham over Christmas weekend in 1980. Airforce personnel from nearby RAF Bentwaters, which was a US NATO base at the time, went to investigate and saw strange orbs and beams of light shining through the forest.

Hanson tells in the film how he corresponded with them regarding this case and they particularly liked his books that he'd written on Rendelsham with Colonel Halt who was Deputy Commander of the base at the time of the incident. Halt had taken his dictaphone with him when investigating the lights and recorded what he saw. He is still convinced that something out of the ordinary happened that weekend. The letters from the Queen and Prince Philip to Hanson are featured in the film and show that they had their own library of UFO and paranormal books!

Mark Christopher Lee the director of the film states:

"What I wanted to show in this film is how passionate and serious the senior royals were on the subject of UFOs. They had to keep this mostly a secret because of possible ridicule but if such high standing, balanced people, took them seriously why can't we? There is something that pilots and police officers are seeing in the skies that can't be explained so why can't the British government take them seriously?"



There is also footage in the film of an alleged UFO at Rendelsham Forest from 2000 taken by retired Police Officer John Hanson.

Lee further adds:

"The Rendelsham UFO case of 1980 often dubbed the British Roswell is not just about that one sighting. I have spoken to people who have seen and filmed strange UFOs and Orbs since then including this by John Hanson."

