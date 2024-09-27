Around 68,000 Women Serving In AFU Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, 68,000 women are serving in the of Ukraine, with over 48,000 of them being military personnel.

This was reported by the Secretary of the of Defense , Liudmyla Darahan, during an international on gender equality held as part of the annual Richelieu Public Service Forum in Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

She emphasized that "women play an equal role with men in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities."

"The total number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 68,000, of which more than 48,000 are servicewomen. Around 5,000 are directly involved in combat zones," Darahan noted.

She remarked that women have integrated more quickly into the military amid the full-scale Russian invasion: "Today, women are everywhere - they support the rear, work in demanding positions, and fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They prove that people should be evaluated based on their abilities, effectiveness, and intellect, not their gender."

Darahan also highlighted recent changes in the Ministry of Defense's gender policies. Since 2018, women have been allowed to serve in combat roles, but initially, this opportunity remained underutilized due to additional regulations that restricted certain officer positions based on gender. These barriers were overcome in 2022.

Furthermore, improvements have been made to the provision of military uniforms for women, including the introduction of a summer female uniform in 2023.

Participants at the seminar also discussed broader issues of equality and inclusion in Ukraine's public service, with a focus on the impact of the war on reducing gender inequality in both public service and the military.

They emphasized the importance of people-centered approaches and addressed challenges such as human capital loss, demographic crises, migration, mobilization, and the reintegration of veterans into civilian life.

Darahan stressed that Ukraine is making systematic progress in implementing inclusive policies and aligning its legislation with European standards. This progress, including the increased participation of women in various sectors and the integration of inclusive principles into the Ministry of Defense, is an important step towards European integration.