Dubai: Indian Consulate Warns Expats Of Fraudulent Immigration Calls

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has warned expats of fraudulent calls claiming to be from the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra regarding immigration matters.

In a social post on X and shared in multiple Indian languages on Friday, the mission urged expats in Dubai and the northern emirates to be cautious about fraudulent calls reflecting the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra telephone number: 80046342.

The consulate said that the caller will try to extort money on the pretext of solving some non-existent immigration matter.

"The consulate does not call Indian nationals on any immigration related issues. Please do not engage with such callers and do not transfer any money," the Consulate said in the post.

"The consulate does not ask for private information, OTP, Pin numbers or bank details," it added.

The UAE implemented a two-month visa amnesty programme which began on September 1.

Recently, UAE's Federal Tax Authority had warned residents of email phishing scams by cybercriminals and urged them to stay alert.

