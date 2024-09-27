Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified 3 Or 4 Way Light Switch (TPL-444)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to power lights using a 3 or 4 way light switch," said an inventor, from

Willet, N.Y., "so I invented the 3 OR 4 WAY SWITCH RATCHET. My design eliminates the hassle and inconvenience of flipping the light switch in the wrong position."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for 3 and 4 way switches. In doing so, it would designate specific switch positions for turning lights on and off. As a result, it eliminates guesswork when flipping the switch, and it increases convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, office buildings, hotels, hospitals.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-444, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

