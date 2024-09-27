Jewel Plummer Cobb Sisters 2024 Conference Explores Health Equity And Generational Wealth For Black Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AADC Black Alumnae was establilshed more than 40 years ago.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Tennille R. McCoy to Keynote Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) Black Alumnae Network Biennial Conference

- Dr. Jewel Plummer CobbNEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advocating for Yourself: Our Voices Matter!, the theme for the The Associate Alumnae of Douglass College,“AADC” (douglassalumnae) Black Alumnae Network (BAN) biennial Jewel Plummer Cobb Sisters Conference , explores the health equity and generation wealth for Black Women at its daylong biennial conference.The 2024 Conference will feature New Jersey Assemblywoman Tennille R. McCoy as the keynote speaker, along with two panel discussions on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, at the Douglass Student Center on the Douglass College campus of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, 100 George Street, New Brunswick, NJ. To attend, please register online for tickets:The conference honors the late trailblazer Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb, whose career as a scientist, educator, mentor, and the first African-American Dean of Douglass College impacted countless Douglass alums and the greater Rutgers University community.“Our most important task is the guidance and inspiration we can give to young people through the process of education,” said Dr. Cobb.Conference keynote speaker N.J. Assemblywoman Tennille R. McCoy, a steadfast advocate for progressive change and community throughout New Jersey, will set the stage for the day-long event, which features panels focused on health equity and generational wealth.The Health Equity Panel will explore topics, such as access to care, reproductive health and IVF, advocacy in healthcare, menopause and beyond, and mental health. Moderated by Jeannine LaRue, panelists include:Dr. Pamela Brug '84,Dorothy J. Reed,Dr. Ndeye-Aicha Gueye,Brittany GibsonThe Generational Wealth Panel includes discussions about real estate investing, retirement planning, the Gig economy and becoming a social media influencer. Moderated Ayana Okoya Iman, panelists are:Judith LeeSimone LeeMargaret A. Gillis '75Vonetta HawkinsThe AADC and BAN are grateful for conference sponsors:Expression Sponsor, The Gillis Organization, headed by alumna Margaret A.“Marty” Gillis '75, Rutgers Business School '80, owner and operator of more than 20 McDonald's restaurants;Expression Breakfast Sponsor, the New Jersey Black Women Physicians Association/ NJBWPA President, Pamela Brug '84, MD, MSIn-Kind Community Builder Sponsor, BAM Desserts, of Somerset, NJ, owned by Melissa L. Jenkins.About the AADC Black Alumnae NetworkThe AADC Black Alumnae Network (BAN) was established in 1981 to organize events that are of particular interest to African American alumnae. BAN maintains strong connections between alumnae and annually recognizes a black student with the Jewel Plummer Cobb Award for outstanding academic achievement and extra-curricular involvement. BAN meets throughout the year to plan gatherings and events, such as its highly-successful biennial Jewel Plummer Cobb Sisters Conference. R. Toni Armstead '74 serves as the President of AADC BAN.About the AADC :Every alumna of the New Jersey College for Women, Douglass College, and Douglass Residential College automatically joins the Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC), the independent 501(c )(3) organization network of more than 40,000 women worldwide who share a passion for learning. There are no membership dues; however, AADC encourages alumnae to become active members..The AADC develops and promotes connections among Douglass alumnae by providing programs, services, networks, and life-long learning opportunities that represent the interests and needs of our diverse alums. The AADC provides prudent stewardship of the Douglass Fund and other endowed funds held by the AADC for the benefit of Douglass; distributions from these funds contribute financial support to Douglass and its students. Follow us on social media @douglassalumnae.

