NPAP And DLU Sue Sacramento Sheriff: Family's Last Hope After Cops Kill Man In Mental Health Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NPAP sues Sacramento Sheriff after deputy fatally shot Jaime Naranjo during a mental crisis. The lawsuit, filed last night, demands accountability.

- Lauren Bonds, NPAP Executive DirectorSACREMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday evening, September 26, the family of Jaime Naranjo, represented by the National Accountability Project (“NPAP”), Disability Law United (“DLU”), and law firm BraunHagey & Borden (“BHB”) filed a lawsuit against the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (“SCSO”), spotlighting law enforcement's ongoing failures when responding to mental-health crises.Jaime, a beloved husband, father, and local business owner, was shot and killed by Deputy Andrew Seidel during a mental health crisis-just 23 seconds after the deputy arrived at his home.Despite having been reprimanded in two prior instances for his use of excessive force, Deputy Seidel remained employed by the SCSO and was the first responder dispatched to assist with Mr. Naranjo's mental-health crisis.“Jaime needed care, not a coffin,” said NPAP Legal and Executive Director Lauren Bonds.Despite repeated warnings from Jaime's family, no mental health team was dispatched. The warnings included specific alerts to the SCSO about Jaime's mental state, with his family expressing concerns that he was threatening self-harm and needed immediate medical assistance. The National Police Accountability Project, in collaboration with DLU and BHB, is spearheading the legal action to seek justice and accountability.“This tragic loss highlights a critical failure in our system-when families reach out for help, they shouldn't be met with tragedy,” said Bonds, who has continually advocated for better police response to mental health crises.“We must ensure that law enforcement is equipped to respond with compassion, not violence.”DLU emphasized, "Law enforcement officials are not the appropriate people to respond to the needs of individuals experiencing mental health crises, they are not equipped with the necessary health based solutions. We stand with the Naranjo family to ensure that those with mental health challenges receive the care they deserve, not violence."Nearly 20% of adults in Sacramento County have been diagnosed with depression. People with serious mental illness are almost 12 times more likely to have their police encounters end with the use of force. Meanwhile, between 2019 and 2022, SCSO experienced an 89 percent increase in mental-health related calls.Matthew Borden, BHB partner and attorney for Jaime's family, noted, "Without critical reforms to how we train, supervise, and discipline deputies and personnel from the Sheriff's Office, we will continue to see deadly consequences for people suffering from mental illness. This lawsuit is a critical step toward holding law enforcement accountable for failing to protect those in crisis."Jaime and his wife, Elisa Daher, were married for over 30 years and were well known in the Sacramento community, where they ran a small business together. Naranjo leaves behind not only his grieving widow but also three children and several grandchildren. The family's business has struggled since his death, and this lawsuit represents a final hope for justice and financial relief for the devastating loss they've endured.THE LAWSUIT: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOWCase Number - 2:24-cv-01234Who:Jaime Naranjo-a father of three, grandfather, and beloved community leader-was fatally shot during a mental health crisis. His family, supported by NPAP, DLU, and the legal team from BHB is filing a federal lawsuit against Sacramento County, the SCSO, Sheriff Jim Cooper, and the individual Sheriff's deputies who responded to the Naranjo family's pleas for medical assistance with brutality.What:A federal lawsuit to hold the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office accountable and prevent more needless deaths. After her husband was killed, deputies locked Elisa Daher out of her home, detained her for hours, and deleted crucial surveillance footage.When:Thursday, September 26, 2024.Where:U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Sacramento.Why:Law enforcement's approach to mental health emergencies is under nationwide scrutiny. This lawsuit seeks to hold the department accountable for its excessive use of force in mental health crises and mistreatment of victims of law enforcement abuse.How:The lawsuit calls for the SCSO to adopt necessary reforms under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, aiming to establish protocols that require the dispatch of mental health crisis teams instead of armed officers in these situations. It also seeks compensation for Jaime's family.

