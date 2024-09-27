VSJ Ventures LTD Launches Asset-Backed Fixed Income Bonds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vishal Singh JainTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VSJ Ventures LTD announces the launch of its asset-backed fixed-income bonds, offering investors Stable and High-Yield returns. These Secured Fixed-Income Bonds, rated A (minus) by Egan-Jones, are listed on multiple European Exchanges and deliver a 10.25 percent annual coupon rate.Designed to minimize systemic risk while delivering reliable income streams, the bonds are backed by robust assets and reinsured by A+ rated underwriters.Investment Philosophy1. Focus on Sustainable InvestmentsVSJ Ventures LTD is committed to investing in companies that drive positive change. It focuses on sustainable real estate, infrastructure, electric vehicles (EVs), and special situations investing.2. Rigorous Due DiligenceWe meticulously conduct due diligence, ensuring that all investments meet our stringent criteria for quality, risk management, and potential returns.3. Forward-Looking StrategyOur forward-looking strategy pinpoints high-potential investments that align with emerging market trends, driving sustainable growth and long-term value.CEO Vishal Singh Jain highlighted the company's innovative approach:“Our World's First Hybrid High Yield Private Placement, Listed on Multiple European Exchanges, reflects our core philosophy of 'Preserve, Grow, Repeat.' We prioritize capital protection and stable income, positioning us as leaders in identifying and unlocking value in emerging trends across global markets.”VSJ Investment Highlights:.Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) – Asset Coverage Ratio 1.5X.High Yield 10.25% Per Annum.Institutional Investment Grade (A- Rating by Egan Jones).Non-Market Co-Related Risk.Listed on 3 European Exchanges.Systemic Risks covered by Re-insurance ( AM Best A or Better )VSJ's Strategic Approach to Investment:VSJ Ventures LTD follows a disciplined capital deployment policy that requires each investment to have asset backing of at least 150% of the committed capital.“Our diversified portfolio strategy ensures consistent returns for our bondholders,” said Brent Borchert, Director of VSJ Ventures LTD.“We are committed to safeguarding principal and coupon payments while aligning with our broader strategic initiatives, including risk mitigation and capital allocation.”Benefits for Investors:.Diversified Investments..High Stable Returns: Enjoy predictable returns of 10.25% per annum..Liquidity in Secondary Markets: Easy access to secondary markets ensures flexibility for investors..Capital Protection: Investments are secured by asset backing, safeguarding your principal..Expert Management: Managed by seasoned professionals with a proven track record in investment management.About VSJ Ventures LTD:Incorporated in 2023, VSJ Ventures LTD is driven by a mission to invest in companies that catalyze positive global change.How to Invest:VSJ Ventures LTD's Medium-Term Notes (MTNs), ISIN CH1329443308, can be purchased via Banks and Brokers connected to Clearstream, SIX SIS AG, XETRA, or directly through the Frankfurt and Vienna Stock Exchanges.1.Frankfurt Exchange – View Listing on the Frankfurt Exchange2.Vienna Exchange – View Listing on the Vienna ExchangeBond Capital House GmbH (BCH) has facilitated the transaction as a Paying and Listing Agent. The Bond is eligible for clearing and settlement on Clearstream and SIX SIS.For a one-page summary of the investment opportunity:View the One-Page Investment SummaryFurther information is available at URL:Media Contact:VSJ Ventures LTD, Attn: Media Relations, 401 Bay Street, Suite 2702, Toronto, ON, M5H 2Y4, Canada.Asia | Middle East | Africa | EuropeVishal Singh JainM. +1 (832) 293 8672...ures.United States | CanadaBrent J. BorchertM. +1 (310) 991 8635...uresDisclaimer:Under no circumstances should the content of this Press Release be used or considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offer or solicitation can and will be made only by means of the appropriate offering materials, only in jurisdictions in which such an offer would be lawful, and only to individuals who meet the investor suitability and sophistication requirements set forth in such materials. Access to such materials is similarly limited to individuals who meet the applicable investor suitability and sophistication requirements.#VSJVenturesLTD #HighYieldBonds #Bonds #FixedIncome #AlternateInvestments #HNI #UHNI #Canada #PrivatePlacement #Switzerland # CH1329443308 # A3LU7D

