Cambodia Attracts 4.29 Million International Tourists In First Eight Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Sep 27 (IANS) Cambodia received 4.29 million foreign visitors in the first eight months of 2024, up 22.5 per cent from 3.5 million over the same period last year, said a of Tourism's report released on Friday.

Thailand still topped the chart among the international arrivals to the Southeast Asian country during the January-August period this year, followed by Vietnam and China, the report said.

About 1.34 million Thais traveled to Cambodia, up 13 per cent, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, 35.8 per cent of the total international tourists reached Cambodia by air, and 64.2 per cent by land and waterways.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a message to mark the World Tourism Day that tourism is the kingdom's "green gold," importantly contributing to boosting socio-economic development.

He said the country is expected to "attract nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024 and up to 7 million in 2026."

He is confident that the Chinese-invested 4E-level Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which commenced commercial operations in November 2023, and the 4F-class Techo International Airport, which is expected to be put into use in the first half of 2025, will play an important role in serving tourists in the long run.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the country's economy. The sector made a gross revenue of 3.08 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, creating some 450,000 direct jobs, according to the Ministry of Tourism.