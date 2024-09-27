Foot Orthotic Insoles Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.21 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Foot Orthotic Insoles Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The foot orthotic insoles market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.55 billion in 2023 to $3.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical advancements in podiatry, technological innovations in materials, sports medicine influence, health-conscious consumer trends, fashion and functionality merge.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The foot orthotic insoles market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in chronic conditions, e-commerce expansion, aging population influence, fashionable and functional designs, medical community recommendations, athletic and fitness trends.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the foot orthotic insoles market going forward. Diabetes is a long-term metabolic condition marked by high blood glucose (also known as blood sugar), which over time can seriously harm the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Foot orthotic insoles are required to treat diabetic feet that have already experienced Charcot arthropathy and foot ulcers. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of diabetes will lead to an increase in demand for foot orthotic insoles.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Share?

Key players in the market include Hanger Inc., Implus LLC, Footbalance Systems Ltd., Thuasne SAS, Foot Science International, Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd., DJO Global Inc., Acor Orthopedic Inc., Algeo Limited, KLM Laboratories Inc., Arden Orthotics Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, ComfortFit Orthotic Labs Inc., Bolton Bros Limited, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., Birkenstock Orthopädie GmbH & Co. KG, Spenco Medical Corporation, SOLO Laboratories Inc., Foot Levelers Inc., Vasyli Medical, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Össur hf Corp., Fillauer LLC, Cascade Dafo Inc., Allard USA Inc., ProLab Orthotics Ltd., SureFit Inc., Langer Biomechanics, Pedorthic Shoe Company.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the foot orthotic insoles market are focused on developing AI-based smart insoles to extend their reach in the global markets. An AI-based smart insole refers to a technologically advanced shoe insert that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

How Is The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Prefabricated, Customized

2) By Material: Thermoplastics, Polyethylene Foams, Leather, Cork, Composite Carbon Fibers, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate, Gel, Other Materials

3) By Application: Medical, Sports And Athletics, Personal

4) By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Definition

The foot orthotic insoles refer to prescription medical devices worn inside the shoe to treat and cure discomfort in the feet. It is used to treat foot problems such as difficulties walking, standing, or running.

Foot Orthotic Insoles Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global foot orthotic insoles market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Foot Orthotic Insoles Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on foot orthotic insoles market size, foot orthotic insoles market drivers and trends, foot orthotic insoles market major players and foot orthotic insoles market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Foot Creams And Lotions Global Market Report 2024



Foot And Ankle Devices Global Market Report 2024



Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.