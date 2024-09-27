Syrskyi Met With Chief Of General Staff Of Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Slovakia General Daniel Zmeko have agreed on further joint efforts to deepen the development of Ukrainian-Slovak military cooperation.

During the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also informed Zmeko about the course of hostilities in various areas of the front and the current needs of the Defense Forces. He emphasized the violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian military and their war crimes.

“This is the third personal visit of General Daniel Zmeko during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. I am grateful to the government and people of Slovakia for the military and technical assistance provided to the Ukrainian army,” noted Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief noted the effectiveness of the combat use of the weapons provided by Slovakia and emphasized that he appreciates the country's assistance in training the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has offered Slovakia to sign a bilateral security agreement.

Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook