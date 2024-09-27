Alia Bhatt’S New Photoshoot: A Boss Lady Look Just In Time For 'Jigra'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Alia Bhatt, who is currently preparing for the release of her much-anticipated movie "Jigra", on Friday treated her fans to a stunning new photoshoot that exudes boss lady vibes.

Taking to Instagram, Alia, who boasts 85.3 million followers, shared a series of striking pictures showcasing her in a blue and grey bralette top, elegantly paired with a black coat and beige trousers. Opting for her signature minimal makeup, she wore her short hair down, completing the look with silver earrings and matching rings.

In her post, she teasingly captioned, "Trailer dekha? #Jigra," prompting excitement among fans and friends alike. The post garnered likes from celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling her a "slayer woman," and expressing admiration with remarks like "Slaying" and "You are so pretty," highlighting her undeniable charm and style.

'Jigra' is helmed by director Vasan Bala and also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles.

The upcoming action thriller film will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail's directorial titled 'Alpha' alongside 'Munjya' fame actor Sharvari Wagh. 'Alpha' is the first female-based espionage thriller in the 'YRF Spy Universe'. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Alia made her debut as the lead in 2012, with Karan Johar's teen film 'Student of the Year', alongside debutants Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. She has then appeared in movies like-- 'Highway', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Udta Punjab', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

She is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. They had tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai. The couple have a daughter named Raha.