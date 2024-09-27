Fire & Life Safety Company Expands Suppression Service Offering By Land And By Sea

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Performance Systems Integration Enters Marine and Expands into Hawaii While Strengthening

Presence in the Pacific Northwest

Performance Systems Integration

(PSI) has acquired Alexander Gow Fire Equipment (A) as an add-on to its fire and life safety platform. Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a leading single source provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, Northern California, and now, the Pacific. PSI provides customers with fire and life safety services including inspection, repair, monitoring, and installation for sprinkler, fire alarm, and suppression systems.

Alexander Gow is based in Seattle, Washington, and provides inspection, repair, and installation of Engineered and Pre-engineered suppression systems for marine vessels, kitchen and special hazard applications in Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii.



"We are excited to have Alexander Gow as part of the PSI family," said PSI CEO Jodi Crawford Kohler. "We look forward to building upon the century-old A.Gow legacy, known for exceptional customer service and strong OEM relationships. We will continue to serve the customer base that A.Gow has diligently established over its 100+ years of operation, proudly retaining the A.Gow brand name."

As NFPA compliance experts, the Performance Systems Integration team supports customers with a single point of management solution and highly qualified, NICET-certified technicians to deliver exceptional service. Beyond compliance, Performance Systems Integration's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.

About Performance Systems Integration

Performance Systems Integration, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its comprehensive compliance services for all fire and life safety installations, inspections, and repairs. Performance Systems Integration also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand.



