BJP MLA Criticises Waqf Board's Claims Over Land In Kerala Village

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In the Ernakulam district of Kerala, the Waqf Board has claimed ownership over the land where Christian families have lived for generations in the villages of Cherai and Munambam.

This issue has stirred up a major controversy, and on Friday, BJP MLA Anoop Antony Joseph criticised the Waqf Board for its actions.

While speaking to IANS, Joseph said, "While the country is discussing the Waqf Bill, people must be aware of the injustice happening in Kerala."

Joseph further explained, "In Kochi, near Ernakulam, a conspiracy is being hatched to force Christian families out of their homes under the pretext of Waqf claims. Around 600 families, who have been living there for generations with proper documentation, suddenly faced claims from the Waqf Board a few years ago, stating that the land belongs to them. Is this not an injustice?"

"These families, who have lived there for nearly 100 years, are being told that their land is not theirs and that all their documents are invalid. The situation has worsened to the point that even Kerala's Syro-Malabar Church and Latin Catholic Church have had to take to the streets in protest. From priests to poor families, everyone is fighting to protect their land," Joseph added.

He emphasised that Christians in Kerala are now in favour of amending the Waqf Bill because they have experienced this injustice first-hand.

Joseph also criticised the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) government, which often speaks about equality and justice, but stays silent to protect its vote bank when real justice is needed.

The BJP MLA added, "In the area where this is happening, the local MP belongs to the Congress, and instead of taking a strong stand for his people, he has done nothing. As a result, the BJP has had to step in to support the poor and fishermen of Munambam, and it is now our responsibility to bring this issue to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The BJP will go to any lengths to ensure justice for the people of Munambam."

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has written to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, suggesting changes to the Waqf Act of 1995.

In a letter dated September 10, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, President of the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission, stated that the Waqf Board has illegally claimed ownership of several properties belonging to Christian families in Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam.

The issue has gained significant attention, and many are calling for action to address the alleged misuse of power by the Waqf Board in these areas.