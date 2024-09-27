US Judges Taliban By Their Actions, Not Words: White House

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United States evaluates the administration based on their actions, not their words, said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday.

During a press conference, Jean-Pierre mentioned that the Taliban seeks international recognition, removal from sanction lists, and foreign funding to revive Afghanistan's economy.

She emphasized that these goals require the Taliban (IEA) to honor their commitments.“At the very least, Afghanistan's cannot grow unless women can fully participate in society without restrictions,” she said.

The press secretary also stated that the U.S. will continue to engage with the Taliban on issues important to them, such as women's rights and the return of detained American citizens.

The U.S. remains firm in its stance that any recognition or cooperation with the Taliban regime is tied to concrete actions, particularly concerning human rights and women's participation in society.

As negotiations continue, the situation surrounding detainees and international recognition will likely remain central issues in U.S.-Taliban relations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram