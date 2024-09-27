Weekly Recap: 11 Finance Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the US Consumer Confidence Index, ADP's new Global HR and the California Forecast.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

"September's decline was the largest since August 2021 and all five components of the Index deteriorated. Consumers' assessments of current business conditions turned negative while views of the current labor market situation softened further. Consumers were also more pessimistic about future labor market conditions and less positive about future business conditions and future income," saidDana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.The Taskforce will develop a global framework for companies and financial institutions to include within their public reports more effective disclosures about impacts, dependencies, risks, and opportunities related to social issues, including inequality.The platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce through global HR, payroll and service. By combining flexibility, intelligence and human-centric design, Lyric provides a ground-breaking solution that enhances employee experience on a global scale.With more than 95% of client interactions taking place on the bank's digital platform, Bank of America has adapted its financial centers to focus on meeting spaces where clients can have in-depth conversations about their finances. In the past year, clients have made nearly 10 million appointments with financial specialists in financial centers.Payments To Go offers seamless connectivity to other software providers, fintechs, and financial institutions, giving banks the flexibility needed to deploy modern and agile payment solutions quickly and efficiently. The cloud-based, SaaS payments hub solution will help the bank to deliver FedNow send and receive services 24/7, support ISO 20022 compliance, and enable its projected growth.On the sidelines of Climate Week in New York City, major banks, government representatives and industry executives recognized the role that nuclear energy can play in the global energy transition. Improving access to financing can help unlock nuclear energy's potential for significant decarbonization for zero-emission power and heat.This partnership brings together Compa's precise, continuously refreshed market insights with Syndio's expertise in establishing and maintaining consistent and equitable pay practices. The result is a powerful solution that enables companies to set pay that is consistent, fair, and explainable."Since we launched the ability for PayPal and Venmo consumers to buy, sell, and holdcryptocurrencyin their wallets, we have learned a lot about how they want to use theircryptocurrency," saidJose Fernandez da Ponte, Senior Vice President of Blockchain,Cryptocurrency, and Digital Currencies, PayPal."Business owners have increasingly expressed a desire for the samecryptocurrencycapabilities available to consumers.California home sales and price are projected to increase as buyers and sellers return to the market. A more favorable interest rate environment that will loosen up the "lock-in" effect and improve housing inventory will encourage buyers and sellers to return to the market to boost both home sales and prices next year.The holiday season is bringing a wave of excitement among diners, with 68% of respondents planning to celebrate at restaurants or bars. "With an up-and-down economic environment characterizing most of 2024, restaurateurs should be planning now in order to embrace consumers' desires to splurge at hospitality establishments around the holidays," saysMatthew Tucker, Head of Tock.Three areas of opportunities – bigger models and larger data centers, enterprise and sovereign AI initiatives, and software efficiency and capabilities – could enable the AI hardware and software market to come close to a trillion-dollar industry in the next three years.

