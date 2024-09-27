Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including 2025's best colleges, Taco Bell's new hot sauce and SeaWorld Orlando's new walrus calf resident.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Serving as a guide for prospective students and their families, the national rankings evaluate nearly 1,500 colleges and universities using up to 17 measures of academic quality. This year's edition continues to prioritize social mobility and post-graduate success.Potential applications include creating targeted forecasts based on local observations, detecting and predicting severe weather patterns, improving the spatial resolution of global climate simulations, and improving how physical processes are represented in numerical weather and climate models.This first-of-its-kind sauce packet partnership introduces savory, smoky flavors, capturing the flavors perfected by Omar's mother in her original recipe, and can be enjoyed via a curated Disha Hot Discovery Box featuring Taco Bell menu favorites and three sauce packets or can be purchased a la carte.The calf, which was found orphaned and abandoned on the beaches of Utqiagvik,Alaska, has been named Ukiaq,which translates to "autumn" in the language of the Iñupiaq people who live in the area of northernAlaskawhere she was first found.Whether seriously spectral or sublimely silly, Ring users can submit videos of paranormal activity captured on their Ring doorbell or camera now throughNovember 1, 2024,for a chance to win the grand prize. The winning entry will get$100kto put toward a not-so-haunted house, ghost-free getaway, or any other earthly expense.Weighing just 86 grams, the tiny new4KHERO camera is waterproof, durable and combines GoPro's simplest user interface ever with sharp 4K video, 2x slo-mo at2.7Kresolution, and 12 megapixel photos.Seventy-seven percent of workers in America would experience financial difficulty if their paycheck were delayed a week, according to results from the 2024 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by PayrollOrg."By pushing the benefits of AI and ML to the edge of our network, we are maximizing network performance, improving the internet experience, and introducing new and exciting services to support our customers' incredible appetite for more, higher quality data," saidCharlie Herrin,President, Technology, Product, Experience, Comcast.Captioning has traditionally been a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. To maintain high levels of accuracy, Warner Bros Discovery's captioning solution incorporates a workflow that utilizes Google Cloud's Vertex AI platformto optimizecaptioning, coupled with human-oversight for quality assurance.TheBlueyBuild-A-Bear collection includes a make-your-own Bluey that features her name on the left paw pad, as well as Bluey's little sister, Bingo.Fortune's 2024 list showcases 52 companies globally that have created significant social or environmental impact through their profit-driven strategies and operations, spanning a range of industries including technology, space, e-commerce, and health care."We've already started rolling out modernized cabins with improved WiFi, in-seat power, larger overhead bins, enhanced operational efficiencies, and optimized flight schedules. We will continue to build upon our unique competitive advantages, while adapting to consumer priorities in today's dynamic environment," said Ryan Green, Executive Vice President Commercial Transformation.FluMist is approved for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in individuals 2 through 49 years of age. It is the first vaccine to prevent influenza, more commonly known as the flu, that does not need to be administered by a health care provider.The experience will utilize Topgolf's ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching popular characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard.

