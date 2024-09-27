(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) --









1976 -- A 3.8 degree earthquake jolted Kuwait before dawn.









1986 -- Kuwait inaugurated the main trading hall.









1990 -- Leaders of the world robustly applauded the speech by the Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber regarding the flagrant Iraqi aggression at the UN. Peoples of Kuwait and many nations, touched by the Amir's emotional statement, have shed tears.









1990 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah declared cancelling all debts burdening poor nations.









2000 -- The United Nations Security Council agreed to pay compensation to Kuwait amounting to USD 15.9 billion for damage inflicted in the Kuwaiti oil sector by the Iraqi aggressors.









2010 -- Kuwait Disabled Sports Club won the presidency of West Asia Para Federation for the next four years.









2012 -- Kuwait allocated USD 500 million to relieve Yemen.









2016 -- Kuwait granted Jordan USD 20 million for aiding regions that host Syrian refugees.









2018 -- Poet Mubarak Al-Hudaibi died at the age of 72.









2019 -- Kuwaiti female shooter Sara Al-Hawal won the gold medal in the Asian tournament.









2022 -- Kuwait hosted the 17th edition of AFC Futsal Asian Cup, held until October eight and won by Japan.









2022 -- The Ministry of Justice signed a contract to sell 42 real estate, worth KD 33.9 million, belonging to former director general of the Public Institution for Social Security Fahad Al-Rajaan and his wife.









2023 -- Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi won the gold medal in the skeet category in the The 19th Asian Games in China. (end)





