Dan Lundahl Appointed Vice President Finance At Seco

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As of September 16, 2024, Dan Lundahl has assumed the role of Vice President Finance at Seco. He will also become a member of the Seco Management Group and report to Stefan Steenstrup, President of Seco.



Dan Lundahl holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Uppsala University. He brings profound expertise in from different similar roles within Finance across various parts of the Sandvik Group. In his most recent role Dan was Head of Business Control for Sandvik Machining Solutions.



In Dan's new role, his leadership and experience will be invaluable in driving Seco into the future.



”Dan brings a wealth of broad experience from Sandvik as well as the finance area to Seco,” says Stefan Steenstrup, President of Seco.“His business acumen will be a great contribution in today's transformative business climate,” he continues.





Dan Lundahl Vice President Finance Seco



With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco is a leading global provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. For nearly 100 years, Seco has driven excellence throughout the entire manufacturing journey, ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output.

