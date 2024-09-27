Psychedelicnewsbreaks Psychedelic Therapeutics And Drug Development Conference Partners With Psychedelicnewswire As Official Media Sponsor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development announced that PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW), a specialized communications for the psychedelics sector and

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), will be the official sponsor for this month's conference. The fourth annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development is scheduled for May 23–24, 2024, in Boston. Hosted by Arrowhead SciTech & Events, the conference is focused on research and development of psychedelics in the healthcare space. The conference agenda features presentations by the world's leading researchers and thought leaders in academia, industry, the nonprofit sector and government, with an objective to bridge gaps in the research and development sphere related to therapeutic psychedelics for a variety of health conditions and unmet needs. According to the announcement, IBN and PNW will take advantage of the full suite of state-of-the-art communications tools to increase coverage for the event.“With the series entering its fourth year, we are pleased to have PsychedelicNewsNetwork acting as our media partner for our May 2024 event,” said Arrowhead SciTech Conferences & Events managing director John Waslif in the press release.“Having built a strong reputation for research and development events in the psychedelic-drug-development healthcare space, we believe that InvestorBrandNetwork and its affiliates are the ideal partners to drive recognition for our speakers, participating organizations, and the conference itself. IBN's world-class communications outreach and services will play a key role in elevating the visibility of the event and driving home the importance of such collaborative efforts across target audiences. We look forward to working with their highly professional and energetic team.”

May 23–24, 2024. This event has been organized to bring together the world's leading researchers and leaders in academia, industry, the nonprofit sector and government to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing those engaged in the research and development of psychedelics for various health conditions with considerable unmet need. This event will highlight the progress being made toward regulatory approval of a variety of psychedelics with the potential to treat various conditions, including inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, brain injury, pain, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, headaches, depression, and opioid-use disorder.



