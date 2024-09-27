(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Hitachi Becomes First Oracle Partner in Japan to Win Regional Best in Class Award in the Customer Success Category in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards

TOKYO, Sept 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. won the Regional Best in Class Award(1) in the Customer Success category at the "2024 Oracle Partner Awards(2)", becoming the first company from Japan(3) to win this accolade. This award is given to the best-of-the-best vendor within Oracle's global partner ecosystem, and it recognizes Hitachi's accomplishment in earning high customer satisfaction and customer success from cloud journey services or cloud technology platform adoption.

Left: Leah Yomtovian of Oracle, Hajime Hirose of Hitachi

Right: Toshimitsu Misawa of Oracle Japan, Hajime Hirose of Hitachi, Morikazu Sano of Oracle Japan

Hitachi earned this recognition for its development of a company-wide data utilization platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited ("Mizuho Leasing") as part of the customer's digital transformation (DX) initiative. In just three months, Hitachi has successfully built a data utilization platform that extracts and analyzes large amount of data from Mizuho Leasing's multiple core systems, without impacting the performance of the existing systems. By combining its experience in building and operating on-premises mission-critical systems with its cloud computing expertise, Hitachi was able to rapidly develop the platform. Additionally, Hitachi's engineering capability was pivotal in stabilizing Mizuho Leasing's IT services, resulting in a high level of customer satisfaction. Following the success of this project, Mizuho Leasing expects Hitachi to continue provide excellent support on the integration of OCI and Azure.

Leveraging its 30-year collaboration with Oracle, as well as its experience in supporting mission-critical systems and building and operating cloud environments, Hitachi has been at the forefront of providing technical services in Japan since the launch of OCI in the country in 2019. Hitachi has been providing a wide range of services to customers, such as migrating on-premises Oracle Databases to Oracle Exadata on OCI and building data utilization platforms on OCI. In this award-winning project with Mizuho Leasing, Hitachi deployed a team of platform engineers with expertise in database and cloud in both OCI and Microsoft Azure environments to handle the critical system integration, resulting in the successful and timely construction of a complex data utilization platform.

For additional information on the Oracle 2024 Partner Awards, please visit: .

(1) Given to the most outstanding regional partner selected from 2024 Oracle Regional Award winners

(2) Awarded to partners across the Oracle partner ecosystem of system integrators, ISVs, technology providers, and cloud/managed service providers worldwide who innovate, realize business impact, and drive customer success

(3) According to ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit:

