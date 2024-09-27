Minister Of Finance Meets President Of AIIB

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a meeting with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Jin Liqun on the sideline of the Ninth Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Separately, the Minister also met with Libyan Minister of and Acting Minister of Finance Mohammed H E Salem Al Shahoubi, and Acting Governor of the Central Bank of State of Libya H E Abdel Fattah Ghaffar on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). During the meetings, bilateral relations were discussed, with a focus on economic and trade fields, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation.