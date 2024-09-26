(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The Executive Centre Reaches 50,000 Members - Marking 30 Years of Leadership in Asia's Premium Flexible Workspace



- TEC achieves 50,000 Members, reflecting its exceptional workspace solutions

- Celebrating 30 years of innovation and excellence in the industry

- TEC continues to enhance Member experiences through premium services

HONG KONG, Sept 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire)

- The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia's leading premium flexible workspace provider, is proud to announce that it has signed up 50,000 Members within its global network of premium flexible workspaces, coinciding with the celebration of its 30th Anniversary. This extraordinary milestone not only marks a significant moment in the company's history but also underscores its enduring commitment to redefining the future of work.

Since its inception in 1994, The Executive Centre has been at the forefront of the flexible workspace revolution, adapting to the changing dynamics of the modern workforce. The growth to 50,000 Members reflects the trust and loyalty of TEC's diverse clientele – with 83% of its client portfolio being multinational companies (MNCs) and the balance being high-net-worth small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) – all seeking the premium, versatile workspace solutions that TEC provides.

“We are thrilled to welcome our 50,000th Member into The Executive Centre community,” said Paul Salnikow, Founder and CEO of The Executive Centre .“As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary, we remain committed to enhancing the Member experience, supporting our vibrant community, continuously growing with our Members and providing exceptional work environments that foster collaboration and innovation.”

In the past three decades, The Executive Centre has grown to become one of the largest flexible workspace providers in Asia-Pacific, boasting an expansive portfolio of over 220 locations, generating USD 315 million in annual revenue, and an annual compounded growth rate of 18%.

As TEC looks to the future, the company is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the premium workspace sector. TEC is committed to delivering best-in-class services that empower Members to succeed while fostering a thriving community for innovation, connection, collaboration, and growth.

About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia's premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 220+ Centres in 36 cities and 16 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia.

The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs.

