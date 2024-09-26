Al-Jaber Clinches Small Tour As Hathab Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohammed Yousef al-Jaber bagged victory in the Small Tour on the opening day of the first leg of the 8th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour, which kicked off with thrilling action at Qatar Equestrian & Modern Pentathlon Federation's indoor arena on Thursday.

The annual domestic equestrian series comprises a total of 14 rounds and shall continue till May 2025. The best seven results of the series are taken into account in deciding overall champions in various categories of showjumping and dressage.

Al-Jaber and Al Shaqab's Serendipity looked in fine touch as the pair clocked a perfect 45.14 secs to prevail in the closely-contested 110cm event. Abdulla Hasan al-Emadi and his 14-year-old bay Dino BB Z were also impressive but they had to settle for a second place with a time of 46.64 secs. Saeed Hamad Jumaa astride Ambre De Beaufour came third with a time of 46.68 secs.

In the junior category of the same round, Fahad bin Jassim al-Thani won first place with 25 points in a time of 49.24 seconds. Faisal al-Kahla, Tournament Director, honoured the winners of the Small Tour.

Earlier, Abdulla Khalifa al-Suwaidi teamed up with Fiero to bag the Future Riders 80cm (for 12 to 16 years old). Ahmed Mahmoud Alarroqui rode Janne to second place while Mohammed Salem al-Naemi secured third place with Cascade Sammy.

The opening day's action started with Fahad bin Nasser al-Thani winning the Future Riders 60cm (for 6 to 12) opening round astride Sita in 42.46 secs. Nasser Hamad al-Thani rode Coco Chanel SB to second place in 45.90 secs with the pair comprising Hissa Ali Jaber and Al Shaqab's Tinkerbell claiming third place in 46.22 seconds. Badr al-Darwish, President of Qatar Equestrian Federation, crowned the Future Riders class winners.

Today, the riders in Amateur and Medium Tour categories will begin their campaign in the 14-leg series. Dressage competitions will get underway tomorrow along with the first rounds of Open Class and Big Tour.

Commenting on the start of Hathab new season, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nooh al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the tournament, said that the intensive programme of the tournament this year reflects the keenness of the Qatar Equestrian & Modern Pentathlon Federation to raise the performance of riders at various age groups, develop their skills and provide them with the necessary support to prepare them to participate in a number of important international tournaments that the country will host this year or in which Qatar riders will participate in international tournaments, stressing that this year's edition of Hathab will witness an increase in the number of participants in the various rounds.

He said,“The launch of the eighth season comes after the strenuous work of the various tournament committees throughout the past period and in co-operation with various parties, in addition to the intensive preparations made by our riders to enter this season's competitions according to the levels they aspire to achieve.”

He added,“We look forward to exciting competitions in this season's competitions, and we hope that these steps will motivate every rider to do their best and provide the best.”

Results

Small Tour

Accumulator with Joker, FEI art 269.5

110cm

Prize-money QR20,000

(Rank. Rider Horse Points Time Prize)

1. Mohammed Yousef al-Jaber; Serendipity; 65; 45.14secs; QR5,000

2. Abdulla Hassan al-Emadi; Dino BB Z; 65; 46.64secs; QR4,000

3. Saeed Hamad Jumaa; Ambre De Beaufour; 65; 46.68secs; QR3,000

Future Riders

Optimum Time

80cm

(Rank. Rider Horse Faults Time Difference)

1. Abdulla Khalifa al-Suwaidi; Fiero; 0; 45.98secs; 0.02

2. Ahmed Mahmoud al-Arrouqi; Janne; 0; 45.82secs; 0.18

3. Mohammed Salem al-Naemi; Cascade Sammy; 0; 45.70secs; 0.30

Future Riders

Optimum Time

60cm

1. Fahad bin Nasser al-Thani; Sita; 0; 42.46secs; 1.54

2. Nasser Hamad al-Thani; Coco Chanel SB; 0; 45.90secs; 1.90

3. Hissa Ali al-Jaber; Tinketbell; 0; 46.22secs; 2.22

Friday's Schedule

4pm: Amateur (Table A, One round against the Clock- 100cm)

7pm: Medium Tour (Individual & Teams)” Table A, Two Phases (130cm)

